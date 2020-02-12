DA case: ACB raid at Abhijit Rabha’s PA’s house

HT Correspondent

BAKALIAGHAT, Feb 12: Sleuth of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) probing the disproportionate asset case against special principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) Abhijeet Rabha conducted raid at the house of Rabha’s junior assistant Rinki Keot at Bakaliaghat on Wednesday.

Keot was taken to Guwahati for interrogation, sources here said.

The team has seized Laptop and some others documents relating to DA case against Rabha.

The raid has been conducted for more than two hours.

Investigating officer Rajshree Dhandia informed investigation is on and details will be known later.

The ACB has already registered a case No 1/2020 against Rabha in connection with his Rs 4.20 crore property and assets from unknown source of income.

A team of ACB has already conducted raids at the official residence of Rabha at Diphu and personal residence at Zoo Road in Guwahati in connection with the case on February 7. The team also searched for some documents at the office of special PCCF in Diphu on February 8.

The team also searched the house of Rabha’s close aide and LIC agent Runuma Bora and recovered some important documents on financial transactions from Rabha’s personal accounts.