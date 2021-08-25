DA case: Senior ACS officer Saibar Rahman in police net

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 24: Sleuths of Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell on Tuesday arrested an Assam Civil Service (ACS) official Saibar Rahman, the former additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Dhubri amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The official, Saibar Rahman, was being investigated by the CM’s Special Vigilance Cell based on a complaint alleging that Rahman had acquired “huge property by illegal and corrupt means”.

Accordingly, a regular inquiry was initiated, the superintendent of police, CM’s Special Vigilance Cell, said in a press statement.

The period between June 23, 2002 to April 4, 2021 was taken up for the inquiry and it was found that 89 landed properties were registered either in his name or that of his two spouses.

“During this period, information was collected about his acquisition of immovable properties and found 89 numbers of landed properties registered in either his or one of his two wife’s names of which the market value will be more than Rs 100 crore. It was also found that Rahman was in possession of assets (moveable and immoveable) to the tune of Rs. 6, 38,12,188 which has been calculated upto 95% disproportionate assets against his known sources of Income,” the statement said.

He was booked under the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act 2018.

“He being a public servant is in possession of disproportionate assets which is a criminal misconduct for owning assets that are out of sync with his legal sources of income, accruing wealth while occupying a public office and is in possession of disproportionate assets and he was also unable to satisfactorily account for how he could amass the pecuniary resources / assets or properties disproportionate to his known sources of income. The investigation of the case is on,” the statement further said.

The official has been unable to satisfactorily account for the property he has amassed, the statement said.

Rahman was posted as the deputy secretary in the Welfare of Minorities and Development department.