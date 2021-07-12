Dacoit shot dead at Dhing, drugs mafia hurt at Borghat 

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 11: A dreaded dacoit and illegal arms dealer was shot dead at Salkati Pathar under Dhing police station in Nagaon district in the wee hours of Sunday.

In another incident, a drug mafia from Dhepajan Kutayani sustained bullet injuries at Borghat Bypass Chariali on Saturday night.

The dreaded criminal who was shot dead has been identified as Jaynal Abedin of Salkati Pathar of Dhing while the injured drugs mafia was Azizul Haque of Dhepajan Kutayani.

Police seized 7.65mm pistol, two empty cartridges and three live bullets from Jaynal Abedin and two cartoons of poisonous drugs and other narcotics substances from the injured Azizul Haque, sources said adding that various cases of robbery and illegal arms dealing were being registered in various police stations in the district for over years. He was earlier arrested several times for the same.

Sources claimed that following a secret input, a police team led by additional superintendent of police Dhruba Bora raided the house of Jaynal Abedin at Salkati Pathar in the wee hours of Sunday. During the raid, police found Jaynal Abedin at the house.

During interrogation, Jaynal accepted possession of illegal arms and ammunition. But when police took him to recover the arms from the house, he drew out a pistol hidden near his door and opened fire at the police team. This has led to a commotion and being under attack, police also retaliated in self defence.

In this exchange of firings, Jaynal Abedin was grievously injured and he was immediately admitted to Dhing FRU where the doctor on duty declared him brought dead.

A case has been registered in Dhing police station in this connection.

Meanwhile, another police team led by town sub-inspector Kundan Robi Das opened fire on a pillion rider who violated the police signal at Borghat Bypass outpost.

The pillion rider fell down with two cartoons from the motorcycle as he sustained bullet injury in his leg. Police immediately picked him up and shifted to Nagaon Civil Hospital for immediate treatment.