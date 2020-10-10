DACYP meet discusses gamut of issues for employing youth

HT Correspondent

HAILAKANDI, Oct 9: A meeting of the District Advisory Committee on Youth Programme (DACYP) discussed a gamut of issues for employing youth in gainful employment here on Thursday. Presiding over the meeting held at his office conference hall, Deputy Commissioner cum Chairperson, DACYP, Megh Nidhi Dahal while giving importance on orientation training of youth under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, called for a proper curriculum with cooperation of line departments like Horticulture, Agriculture, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, KVK and DICC, etc. The deputy commissioner cum chairperson suggested various schemes for unemployed youth and to identify those interested through skill mapping and linked them with Skill India, NULM, NRLM and other line departments.

Dahal said that youths coming from Bengaluru and other parts of India during COVID-19 must be located and counselling provided to them. “Those who have come back or are willing to return must be given proper counselling so that they are gainfully employed in avocations in which they have the aptitude or have acquired skills. A detailed list along with their skills may be prepared and submit the same for necessary steps,” he added.

Regarding Education in Basic Vocation and Soft Skills (EBVSS), the Deputy Commissioner suggested taking up the matter with skill training agencies like Skill India and KVK, DICC Agriculture and Fisheries departments, and to select activity or trade under EBVSS training programme. Dahal also underscored the need for preparing a list of skill mapping performance by covering maximum villages.

Member Dr Yogneswar Deb requested the chair to focus on skill development of youths in the district by engaging PRI members for such missions and the line departments to provide logistic support. Principal, Indrakumari Girls’ HS School, Dipok Chakraborty suggested finding out the skilled and unskilled youths trained in different trades particularly ITI students and give them preference for self-employment.

Choudhury Charan Gosh, representing Karimganj MP, Kripanath Mallah, suggested organising training programmes like motor driving or mason training for tea garden youths.

Earlier, Member Secretary cum District Youth Coordinator, Nehru Yuva Kendra, Kalpana Gangopadhyay read out the Annual Action Plan 2020-21 and sought approval from the house. Members from SIRD, KVK, Vigyan Mandir, district sports, health, panchayat and rural development, SS College, NSS, former district secretary of BJP, NGOs, student leaders, general secretary of District Taekwondo and Youth Club were present during the programme.