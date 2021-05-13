Dadenggre SDO releases PMGKAY and NFSA food-grains

HT Correspondent

DADENGGRE, May 12: The sub-divisional officer (supply) of Dadenggre civil sub-division, Jagdish Chelani, had issued an order on May 10 thereby directing the fair price shop (FPS) dealers under the sub-division to distribute the food-grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna (PMGKAY) and National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013.

The order also said that the FPS dealers are to use e-POS devices while distributing the PMGKAY and NFSA food-grains to the beneficiaries and to send their distribution status report everyday along with photographs.

The order further said that the Covid-19 protocols are to be strictly adhered to during the distribution of food-grains.