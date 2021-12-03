Dances, music mark 2nd day of Hornbill Fest

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Dec 2: Folk dances, songs and indigenous games marked the second day of the 10-day Hornbill Festival at the Heritage Village at Kisama, near Kohima, on Thursday.

The tribes which enthralled the audience with their colourful traditional dances and music during the day-long cultural connect, a cultural extravaganza, included Angami, Ao, Chakhesang, Chang, Garo, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Lotha, Phom, Pochury, Kachari, Rengma, Sangtam, Sumi, Yimkhiung, Kuki and Zeliang Cultural troupe. The cultural connect, being organised by the Nagaland art and culture department, will end with the ‘unity dance’ on the last day of the festival on December 10. The unity dance signifies cultural homogenisation among different tribes.

During the day, the first round of Naga Chef – Season 8 “Let’s get cooking!” got underway at the amphitheatre at Kisama. Besides, the results of HIPFEST 2021 photography competition, organised by the information and public relations department, was also declared on the day. Photo-37c from the exhibition gallery, shot by Longso Yimkhiung, won the HIPFEST photography contest. Inakavi Kasho and Parvej Akhtar were placed second and third respectively.

Northeast Frontier Railway general manager Anshul Gupta graced the day’s cultural events as the special guest and adviser to Arunachal Pradesh tourism department as the guest of honour.

Gupta said the Railways is working to bring trade to Kohima. He added that the Railways will be a big boost for the economy of the state.

Greeting the people of the state, Simai northeastern states have lots of potentials as every state has its own unique identity and is blessed in every field.

The evening session of the cultural programme was graced by SH Shyam Kumar, principal chief commissioner of income tax, North East Region, as the guest of honour.

Kumar said he was overwhelmed by the unique culture and traditions of the state. He urged the people from the other states to come and enjoy the serene beauty, hospitality, and all the great things Nagaland has to offer.