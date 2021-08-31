Danve inspects project sites of Jiribam – Imphal new BG line

HT Correspondent

IMPHAL, Aug 30: Union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Patil Danve inspected various project sites of the ongoing Jiribam – Imphal new BG railway line project. The Union minister is on a two-day visit to Manipur to review various activities related to railway connectivity and operation.

On Sunday, he held a review meeting with Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh where senior state government and railway officials were present.

During his visit to projects sites, he was given presentation of the entire project through replica of the proposed railway line under construction from Jiribam to Imphal. He also inspected the construction work of the ongoing Imphal railway station of the capital city of Manipur.

The Union minister also went inside under construction tunnel of the project and interacted with the workers engaged in tunnel construction in remote hill areas.

There is more than 71,066 metres of tunnelling work in the entire project that is being constructed. Various technical challenges are being encountered due to special geographical formation of various hills. Technical solutions are being found out in consultation with expert consultants so that work can progress un-hindered.

Similarly, some bridges that are being constructed in this project are located in very remote sites. Railway engineers and construction agencies have made it possible to construct these bridges with utmost care and quality taking all safety measures.

The target date for completion of the project is December 2023.

Northeast Frontier Railway (Construction) organisation is executing the Jiribam – Imphal new BG railway line projects (110.625 kms) at an anticipated cost of Rs. 12,264.15 crore. Project includes eight new station buildings, 11 major bridges, 134 minor bridges, 4 road overbridges, 12 road underbridges.

In view of the “Act East” policy of the govt of India, timely completion of this project is very crucial. Once completed, extending the rail connectivity up to Myanmar in future can be taken, which will help in bringing a fresh change to the entire Northeastern region.

