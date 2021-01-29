DAO felicitates farmers

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Jan 29: In memory of the Krishak Swahid Divas of the historic Patharughat, the Morigaon District Agriculture department felicitated 4 farmers for showing excellent performance in the field of farming sector in the district on Friday.

Oujari Krishipam officer Dibajyoti Hazarika conducted the felicitation meeting which was presided over by the DAO Sayed Rajibur Ahmed. The DAO also elaborated the importance of the historic farmers’ revolution of Patharughat and how the farmers had fought against the British army in 1894 for their rights.