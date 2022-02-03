Darrang College Gets New Principal

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 2: Noted faculty member of chemistry department and a former student of Darrang College Dr Palashmoni Saikia took charge as the new principal of renowned Darrang College here on Tuesday, replacing Dr Joy Sankar Hazarika. Darrang College is the premier educational institution of the North bank of Assam, and has been serving the people of Assam and Northeast India since 1945. The institution believes in strictly creating ‘Jewels among men’. The college started with Intermediate (HS) and BA, later became three faculty colleges, offering Humanities, Science and Commerce stream and also started a Post Graduate programme in recent years. At present, it has more than 150 faculty members and about 5000 students. Dr Palashmoni Saikia assumed office on Tuesday as the new principal in presence of Dr Upendra Nath Sarma, Governing Body chairman, Dr Joy Sankar Hazarika, outgoing principal, Dr Khiren Haloi, vice principal, Dr Jyoti Kamal Hazarika, principal, Tezpur College, Achyut Sarma, senior employee, Dr Monoj Kumar Hazarika, secretary, Pankaj Barua, joint secretary, Alumni Association and students and faculty members of the college. After unfolding the new vision, Dr Saikia said that he will try to lead the college in the light of new education policy initiated by the central government so as to bring more dynamism and overall development in the days ahead. “I want cooperation from all sections of the society along with students and faculty fraternity in every step to go ahead,” Dr Saikia added.

Having done his post graduation in Chemical science from Gauhati University in 1997, he joined as an assistant professor in Darrang College in 1998 and obtained his PhD in 2006. He was presented with the Unesco award and Oil India’s Shiksha Ratna award in 2014 as a distinguished teacher of Chemistry. He has been associated with National Children Science Congress for a long time and is a renowned Quiz Master with notable command over the field.