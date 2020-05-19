Darrang DC visits market areas; asks traders to maintain lockdown orders

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, May 19: “All business entities including small businesses in urban areas must abide by government policy guidelines. In addition to hand wash, a sanitizer must also be kept in front of the shop at all times. Legal action will be taken if social distance is not maintained,” said Dilip Kumar Bora, Deputy Commissioner, Darang district as he visited market areas to take stock of the situation on Tuesday.

During the visit, he gave strict instructions to all the business establishments to follow the guidelines provided by the administration without fail. He was accompanied by Superintendent of Police Amrit Bhuyan who asserted that failing to comply with the norms will result in police taking legal action against the violators.

On the other hand, hundreds were seen thronging in front of the State Bank of India’s Mangaldai branch on Tuesday which included many people above the age of 60.

The police quickly sprang into action, upon information and sent many people back to their homes. Niranjan Barua, in-charge of Sadar Police Station, urged the people to stay indoors until its of utmost necessity to come out and pleaded all families to not let persons above 60 or below 10 years of age outside as they are the most vulnerable against the virus. The DC to urged the people to celebrate festivities of Bihu or Eid withing their residences for their own safety.