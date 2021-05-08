Darrang launches Covid vaccination for 18-44 years

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, May 7: Covid-19 vaccination for citizens in the age group of 18 to 44 years has been launched in Darrang district on Friday with a targeted population of three lakh eleven thousand.

The Covid-19 scenario in Darrang has been worsening with each passing day. A total of 1,573 Covid positive cases were registered till Thursday last. Meanwhile, another 179 fresh cases were detected on Friday.

Keeping this alarming situation in concern Darrang deputy commissioner Dilip Kumar Borah has already issued the closure order of all weekly markets (haats) in the district with effect from Friday.

The vaccinations were done in eight additional vaccination sites created in government run school campuses covering the district headquarters town and all the four Block primary health centers in the district.

This time the beneficiaries had to register their names through govt specified online portals before making queues in their respective vaccination sites. There is no report of serious adverse effects following vaccination on the launching day.

“In the first phase we are going to cover a targeted beneficiary of three thousand in two days. The vaccination will resume in the next phase after the necessary directives from the government. Till now we have not received any serious case of adverse effect following vaccination,” said Dr Nirmal Kumar Beria, the district nodal officer for Covid vaccination programme while talking to this correspondent on Friday. Meanwhile, the ongoing vaccination programme for citizens up to 45 years of age has already covered 79,000 beneficiaries including nearly 49,000 in the age group of 45 to 59 years the health official further informed.