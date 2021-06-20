Darrang police held one for poll related violence

HT Correspondent.

MANGALDAI, June 19: Darrang police on Friday has arrested one Hatem Ali (52) a resident of Amba Chawk in connection to the poll violence incident at polling booth of Raja Pukhuri Park LP School under Kalaigaon assembly segment in the evening of April 1, the date of second phase of polls in the state.

Three on duty police personnel sustained injuries and a police vehicle was damaged when a police team reached the polling booth to rescue the polling personnel who had been detained by a mob alleging they were exercising the polling process without the signature of the agent of a particular political party. The police resorted to firing of rubber bullets to disperse the mob. Later on the basis of a complaint of Musa Kalim, an injured police constable of Panbari police out post, a case was registered in Dhula police station.

During preliminary interrogation he has confessed his involvement in instigating the mob with few others in an organised way and the court remanded him to three days police custody as informed by Darrang superintendent of police, Sushanta Biswa Sarma while talking to this correspondent.