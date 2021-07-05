Darrang police nabs three Ganja paddlers 

HT Correspondent.

MANGALDAI, July 4: Darrang police in their continuous drive against drug and narcotic substances have seized illegal consignments of ganja from Dalgaon area of the district on Sunday.

Acting on a tip off, second officer of Dalgaon police station Muktaur Rahman and his team nabbed three ganja paddlers namely Bakkar Ali (37) of Takimari gaon, Hamid Ali (35) of Chikanmati gaon and Akram Hussain (21) of Nagaon from Borgora khuti gaon while the accused were on the way to make a home delivery of the narcotic substances. The police also recovered 2-kilogram ganja from their possession. In this connection police have registered a case at Dalgaon police station vide no. 395/2021.