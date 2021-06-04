Darrang police seizes 10 kg ganja and nabs four 

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, June 3: Darrang police in their continuous drive against drug and narcotic substances have seized illegal consignments of ganja from Kharupetia area of the district on Wednesday night.

Acting on a tip off, officer-in-charge of Kharupetia police station sub-inspector Abhijit Kakati and his team under the supervision of superintendent of police Sushanta Biswa Sarma, raided houses and residences of four traders of illegal ganja at Alikash, Bihudiya, Niz Nagajan and Ghansimalu respectively and during the search operation they seized around 10 kg ganja.

In this connection four persons namely Jaban Ali of Alikash, Omar Ali of Bihudiya, Ful Mohammad of Niz Nagajan and Inamul Haque of Ghansimalu have been arrested and necessary legal procedures have followed.

The value of the seized ganja in the illegal market is estimated around Rs 3 lakh.