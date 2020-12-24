Thursday, December 24
Darrang, Udalguri district JAA convention to be held on Dec 27

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Dec 24:  The North valley unit of Journalists Association of Assam (JAA) the state chapter of National Union of Journalists, India, is organising a meet for journalists working from Darrang and Udalguri district on December 27 next in the conference hall of Orang National Park authority.

The meeting of the premier journalists’ body of the state is dedicated to conservation of forest and wildlife. Several senior office bearers of the body including Bhupen Goswami, vice president of its central body, NJUI; Sandeep Sharma and Dalim Phookan, vice president and the general secretary of the JAA, state body; as well as a good no of mainstream media persons from Darrang and Udalguri district are going to attend the convention among others.

