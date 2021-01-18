Day 2: 2014 health workers vaccinated

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 18: Altogether 2014 out of 4074 healthcare workers have been vaccinated on the second day of the Covid vaccine roll-out on Monday.

The nationwide vaccination drive was launched on January 16. The vaccination drive was conducted in 41 vaccination session sites.

Covishield vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries in 39 session sites out of 41 session sites, while Covaxin have been administered to beneficiaries in 2 session sites in Barpeta district. Around 1920 beneficiaries out of the target coverage of 3874 for Covishield have been administered with Covishield, while 94 beneficiaries out of the total coverage of 200 for Covaxin have been administered the same.

Only 1 minor case of AEFI has been reported from Jorhat district for the day.

While districts such as Lakhimpur, Kamrup Metropolitan and Dibrugarh reported a high coverage of beneficiaries for the day with 216, 195 and 172 beneficiaries vaccinated respectively; districts such as Hailakandi, Sivasagar and West Karbi Anglong reported the lowest coverage for the day with 10, 28 and 45 beneficiaries being vaccinated respectively.

The Covid-19 vaccination will be administered for 4 days a week in the state, followed by 2 days of routine immunisation in the week.