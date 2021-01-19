Day 3: 2043 health workers get corona shots

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 19: Altogether 2,043 health care workers were administered Covid-19 vaccines in 58 sessions on day 3 of the nationwide vaccination drive taking the cumulative figure to 7,585 through 164 sessions, an official release informed here on Tuesday.

No case of serious or severe AEFI has been reported from any part of the state, the release said.

Out of the total of 58 session sites active, 52 session sites administered Covishield to 1926 beneficiaries, while 6 session sites administered Covaxin to 117 beneficiaries, the release said.

Only 9 minor cases of Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) have been reported from three districts– with 6 minor cases reported from Dibrugarh, 2 minor cases from Goalpara and 1 minor case was reported from Barpeta.

All the 9 cases are under control now after due observation and treatment provided as per protocol. An AEFI is any unexpected medical occurrence that follows immunisation. It may or may not be related to the vaccine or vaccination process, it said.