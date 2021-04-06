Day ahead of polls Himanta visits Batadrava Than

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, April 5: State health minister Himata Biswa Sarma offered his prayers at Batadrava than on Monday a day ahead of third and final phase of Assam assembly polls.

He was accompanied by sitting Batadrava MLA Angoorlata Deka during his trip. During his visit, Dr Sarma also exchanged his views with the Than management committee and other Vaishnavite illustrators as well as ‘bhokots’ of Batadrava Than.

Speaking to the local media persons here, he denied to say anything about politics and asserted that he prayed for all people of the state.

He further said that the visit to the Than provided him solace and peace after months long campaigning.

Dr Sarma will contest from Jalukbari LAC this time as well. Jalukbari is going to poll in the third as well as the last phase election on Tuesday.