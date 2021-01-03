Day boarding centre for kids inaugurated

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: A day boarding centre with the most modern facilities in the region – Kids Care Hub was inaugurated in Rajgarh, Guwahati on January 2 by noted writer and editor of Nandini magazine, Manini Mahanta.

A brainchild of founder and CEO, Manashi Das, who is also the Child Development Associate of America’s Ashworth College, Georgia, the centre is a combination of a daycare and an early childhood learning facility for children from 6 months up to 5 years. The centre aims to create a wholesome early childhood learning program that embraces all domains of a child’s development.