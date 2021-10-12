DC assigns control room duties

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 11: The district administration has assigned assistant/ Grade –IV employees to man the Control Room for the ensuing Durga Puja festival.

The following employees of the DC office will perform their duty- assistant Pabitra Kr. Nath (mobile no. 6000051176) and peon Phukan Tisso (mobile no. 9613052433) on October 12 from 6 am to 2pm, junior assistant Bishnnu Sonar (mobile no. 8486462092), peon Bhadreswar Wary (mobile no. 9365885072), from 2 pm to 10 pm on October 12, junior assistant Manish Shil (mobile no. 9435366055), peon Aditya Basumatary (mobile no. 9401522059) from 6 am to 2 pm of October 13, junior assistant Ritu Parna Barman (mobile no. 7002565217, chowkidar Debraj Das (mobile no. 6002358038) from 2 pm to 10 pm on October 13, senior assistant Roshon Sonar (mobile no. 910171770), peon Mohan Basumatary (mobile no. 9954794519) from 6 am to 2 pm on October 14, mandal Robin Teron (mobile no. 7002296841), peon Mohon Nath (mobile no. 9365726709) from 2 pm to 10pm of October 14, and junior assistant Thaiprang Langthasa (mobile no. 7086735173), peon Dhonsing Engleng (mobile no. 9577339448) from 6 am to 2 pm of October 15, mandal Bidyut Hazarika (mobile no. 9435366055), interpreter Sikari Enghi (mobile no. 7002699615) from 2 pm to 10 pm on October 15.