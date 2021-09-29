DC briefs SOPs to KA puja panels

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 28: A meeting was held here between Karbi Anglong administration and All Puja Committee of Karbi Anglong district for the forthcoming Durga Puja, Lakshmi Puja and Kali Puja at Circuit House.

In the meeting, DC of Karbi Anglong, ACS, Ng. Chandra Dhwaj Singha and All Puja Committee office bearers of Karbi Anglong district discussed for celebration of forthcoming Puja with strict Covid protocol and as per Government of Assam and Central Government and Pollution Control Board of India guidelines.

As per the state government SOP guidelines for the ensuing festival season prohibiting cultural programmes and fairs at puja venues even as the Health department stepped up efforts to ensure that the entire state’s eligible population gets at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine before the commencement of Durga Puja.

In the meeting the DC Singha speaks out the government SOP that for Durga Puja or during festival season the committees will have to seek permission from the DC. All committee members will have to be vaccinated with at least one dose.

The idols will have to be smaller in size so that a lesser number of people is needed to carry them. The Puja pandals will have to be open and spacious to ensure social distancing amongst devotees and organisers. Devotees above eighteen years of age will be allowed to enter a pandal premise only if they are vaccinated with at least one dose. The Puja venue will be closed by 9 pm before curfew starts after that no movement of people will be allowed as per the SOP.

The committee members and priests will be tested and the premises will have to be sanitised before and at the end of the festival.

“An elaborate plan will have to be prepared by the committees to ensure that the Covid protocols are followed. The district administration will supervise and issue necessary directions. There is no restriction on observing the traditional rituals, but fairs and fanfare will have to be avoided. The inauguration of Puja pandal and immersion of Durga idols will have to be a low-key affair with minimum people, even though the SOP did not specify the number of people to be allowed.