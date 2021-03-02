DC holds meeting with political parties, bank officials, media

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 1: As the district election machinery began its preparations for the election to the 31-Sidli (ST) legislative assembly constituency to be held on April 6 in the third phase, a meeting of the political parties including bank functionaries and media persons was called on Monday to brief them on the procedures relating to the assembly election.

The meeting chaired by deputy commissioner and district election officer, Chirang Gautam Talukdar was attended by representatives of the political parties including BJP, INC, BPF and UPPL. During the meeting they were informed about the announcement of election by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the model code of conduct which has already come into effect. The political parties were asked to strictly abide by the model code of conduct as per the ECI guidelines and were requested to cooperate with the district election officials in keeping the model code in letter and spirit.

The meeting also discussed issues relating to the filing of nominations including certain restrictions to be followed due to Covid-19 pandemic by political parties during the filing of nominations by their respective candidates.

Informing the new facilities introduced by the ECI in casting of votes, the DC and DEO Talukdar said, “Options of postal ballot facilities to the electors who are marked as persons with disabilities, people above the age of 80 years, people employed in notified essential services and who are Covid-19 positive or possibly infected have been extended during this election.” Asking everyone to wear face masks and to maintain social distance during every election activity, he informed that in every polling station there would be thermal checking of voters at the entry of premises, and be available of sanitizer, soap, water, and health workers in position. Matters relating to election expenditure monitoring, ceiling on election expenses for candidates and new IT applications namely, Suvidha, Anchor and C-Vigil were also explained to the political parties by him during the meeting.

Later, soon after the meeting with political parties and bank officials, a meeting with the media persons to sensitise them was also held under the aegis of Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) with Ringkhang Mushahary, ADC and nodal officer for district expenditure monitoring cell.