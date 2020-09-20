DC launches Mission Swachatena in Cachar

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Sept 19: “It is rampant in Cachar that people with comorbidities are getting Covid infection and reaching medical college and hospital at advanced stages. But, since they are detected late, it becomes very tough to save them. It becomes very essential that people with comorbidities get tested early. The campaign aims to make people self-sensitised and enable them to assess their vulnerability”, said deputy commissioner, Cachar, Keerthi Jalli, while inaugurating Mission Swachatena.

In a brief programme here on Saturday, the deputy commissioner inaugurated the campaign at SM Dev Civil Hospital in presence of Sumit Sattawan, ADC, Dr. Sudip Jyoti Das, joint director of Health Services, Dr. MI Barbhuiya, SDM&HO, Dr. Jiten Singh Hazarika, i/c superintendent SM Dev Civil Hospital, Rahul Ghose, DPM, Suman Choudhury, DME, doctors and paramedics of SM Dev Civil Hospital, ASHAs of Silchar Urban area.

A ten-point questionnaire has been circulated among public each question having a score between zero to two. People securing score more than four should be prioritised for testing and they may be at higher risk of COVID related complications.

Initially, the programme will be implemented in 45 Health and Wellness Centre, which will be extended to all the Sub-Centres in later phase.