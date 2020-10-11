DC orders magistrate level inquiry into massive fire incident in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 11: A massive fire erupted at Fakiragram bazar on Sunday in Kokrajhar district which gutted crores of properties and 55 shops. The shops included that of grocery, vegetables and several wholesales. As per information, it is alleged that the fire generated from an electric shock circuit, however it is yet to be ascertained.

Four fire tenders from Kokrajhar were pressed into action to douse the fire. “The Fakiragram bazar has been witnessing massive fire incidents every year which damages huge properties regularly,” said a businessman at Fakiragram bazar. Later, traders of the Fakiragram bazar staged a protest demonstration along the main road demanding the setting up of a fire service station at Fakiragram and compensation to the traders.

Deputy Commissioner Bhaskar Phukan assured the traders for a magisterial level enquiry into fire incident, setting up of a fire service station at Fakiragram, and compensation for the damaged traders. Phukan added that an assessment over the fire incident has started from the revenue department and necessary compensation would be given to the victim traders.

SP Rakesh Roushan informed that a temporary fire station would be set up at Fakiragram and added that the police administration has been taking strong initiative for necessary steps against recurrent fire incidents. MLA from Kokrajhar West Rabiram Narzary also assured for necessary compensation to the traders and urged the state government and concerned authorities to take necessary steps for setting up of fire service station at Fakiragram.