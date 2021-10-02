DC prohibits parking of sand-laden trucks

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 1: The district administration of Karbi Anglong has promulgated Section 144 of CrPC prohibiting parking of sand-laden trucks by the side of National Highways in the district.

The National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has reported to the district administration that the sand-laden trucks parked by the National Highways continuously dripped water due to which the longevity of the roads are reduced. The parked trucks also pose a threat to the smooth flow of traffic.