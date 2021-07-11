DC, SP donate blood in Kokrajhar 

KOKRAJHAR, July 10: Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation, a mega blood donation camp was organised at Terapanth Bhawan in Kokrajhar on Saturday. Deputy commissioner, Kokrajhar, Megh Nidhi Dahal, SP Prateek Thube have donated their blood to extend rendering mankind services for the society. Almost 50 persons from different areas of greater Kokrajhar town have come forward to donate their blood which was organised by Lions Club of Kokrajhar Greater. Deputy commissioner Dahal lighted the lamp to inaugurate the blood donation camp which saw a good participation of people’s well gesture and well-being among the society. An eight-member team of medical staff including doctors from Kokrajhar RNB Civil Hospital attended the blood donation camp and received the blood being donated from well-wishers and citizens.