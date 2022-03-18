DDMA Holds Meeting On Natural Disaster Preparedness In Haflong

HT Bureau

HAFLONG, March 17: The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) convened a meeting with all the line departments regarding Natural Disaster Preparedness in the district at the DC Conference hall, Haflong on Thursday. The meeting was chaired by Dima Hasao deputy commissioner Nazreen Ahmed.

The deputy commissioner said to the members present in the meeting that the entire line departments are required to prepare and update their departmental detailed plan and submit it to DDMA by March 31.

In the meeting, Ricky B Phukan, DPO, DDMA, briefed about Indian Disaster Resource Network portal for resource inventory, as per online inventory of resources for disaster management response preparedness which are 365 items listed in the Indian Disaster Resource Network portal in which all the line department are to submit the availability status of the items listed. He also explained about the system of FRIMS and State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF).

The meeting was attended by SP Jayant Singh, IPS, ADC Lalrohlu Khiangte, ACS, SDO(C) Pallab Mazumder ACS, Maibang and other officials of the various line departments.