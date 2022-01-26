Dead Bodies Inter-Changed in AMCH

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, Jan 25: In a bizarre incident, two dead bodies were inter-changed at the Assam Medical College and Hospital in upper Assam Dibrugarh on Sunday.

The incident came to light, when Abhinash Bora and Deepjyoti Bora went to perform the last rites of a 3 month old baby girl at the Sivasagar crematorium. They found out that it was not a baby girl but a boy.

Abhinash Bora, resident of Sivasagar filed an FIR against the AMCH authority for their alleged lapse during the handover of the dead baby.

After inquiring, they found that the boy died of Covid-19 at AMCH and was the son of Basit Ali of Charaideo.

“The AMCH authority handed over the dead baby to us after packing. After we brought her for her last rites at the crematorium we found that it was not our baby. I don’t know anything, I just want my baby back. Maybe my baby was unconscious and they hid the baby. My baby could not breathe properly and when I inquired with the doctor, they told me that they had gone to take Chana. I have done a Facebook live after the incident,” said Abhinash Bora, father of the deceased baby girl.

The incident has once again pointed fingers to the casual behaviour of the medical authority with the dead bodies and the families of the deceased.

AMCH principal and chief superintendent Sanjeeb Kakati said that the incident is currently under investigation.