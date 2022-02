Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Feb 13: A body was found on the railway track, Diphu, Karbi Anglong on Saturday evening at around 6:30 pm.

As per the documents recovered from the person, the deceased has been identified as Siddhartha Manta (58), resident of Basic School Colony, Diphu Karbi Anglong.