Dead man tests corona positive, Assam tally 7,835

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 30: A 50-year-old man who was declared brought dead in Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) on June 22, has tested positive for COVID-19, raising the death toll in the state to 12, while 343 fresh cases have been reported during the past 24 hours.

The victim identified as Dilip Talukdar of Fatasil Ambari.

“I am sad to inform that 50-yr-old Mr Dilip Talukdar of Fatasil Ambari, Guwahati was brought dead to GMCH on June 22. Subsequently, he was tested positive for #COVID19. With this our death toll goes up to 12. My heartfelt condolences to the Talukdar family. Prayers.” State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Of 343 new cases, 172 have been reported from Guwahati city, where a total lockdown has been enforced since Sunday night.

18 new cases were reported from Sonitpur, 6 from Jorhat, 5 from Kamrup (M), 3 each from Lakhimpur, Nagaon and Barpeta, 2 from Karbi Anglong and 1 new case has been from Dhemaji district.

With 314 more patients discharged from various hospitals on Tuesday, the state has now 2173 active positive cases. A total of 5647 patients have been discharged bearing a recovery rate of 72 percent till Tuesday.

Altogether 4,12,214 samples have been examined for COVID-19 in 12 laboratories across the state, according to the bulletin released by the state health department.

A total of 20,780 people have been placed under institutional quarantine facilities while 1,36,837 have been under home isolation across the state.

In Nagaon district, 19 more positive cases have been reported on Tuesday taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 636.

33 patients have been discharged from various hospitals after testing negative. The total number of discharged patients has risen to 423.

After two positive cases reported on Monday, Rajasthan Hotel Commercial Complex at Nagaon Maruwaripatty has been declared as containment zone by the district administration.

Two persons, including an employee of Bikenar gems and jewellery, an outlet for the ready-made gold jewellery, tested positive for COVID 19 on Monday. The district administration has sealed the entire commercial complex and declared it a containment zone.

Four more containment zones have come up in Hailakandi following the detection of COVID-19 positive cases on Monday.

The district administration has declared Lakhirbond Part I and Matjuri Subsidiary Health Centre, both under Hailakandi revenue circle, Harishnagar Part III and Karicherra-Shampur, both under Katlicherra revenue circle as containment, buffer zones following detection of COVID-19 infected persons who were under home quarantine, to arrest the spread of the disease.

Separate order to this effect was issued by deputy commissioner, Megh Nidhi Dahal under the Assam COVID-19 Containment Regulation, 2020 on Monday late evening.