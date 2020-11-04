Dead medic’s belongings stolen from AMCH ICU

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Nov 3: The family members of deceased doctor Anil Tamuly alleged that the authority of Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) didn’t return the belongings of the doctor after his death.

Dr Tamuly worked as a doctor at Jokai Model Hospital and was admitted at AMCH after he was detected with Covid-19 positive. He succumbed to Covid-19 on September 30, 2020.

However, after his death, his belongings were not returned to his family members. His belongings were stolen at AMCH having high-proof security inside Covid ICU.

Anna Tamuly, daughter of deceased, alleged that after one month of my father’s death the hospital authority failed to return his belongings to the family.

“We have filed a police complain and informed AMCH principal about the matter. How could such thing happen inside the hospital after having CCTV. It is clear that my father’s belongings were stolen by the staff of the hospital,” Anna said.

He was wearing his gold chain on his neck and he had his mobile phone on his bed. His bag of clothes and his wallet with debit card, driving license and PAN card were also present under his bed.

“When my mother met him in ICU on 20th, all the items were present. We had even kept a bag of medicine, thermos flasks and electric kettle for him. But when his body was handed over to us on September 30, none of his belongings were given to us,” she wrote in her Facebook post.