Death of son: Mother stages fast at Borholla seeking justice

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 21: Lila Bora, mother of Jayanta Bora sat on a fast on Friday at Borholla Balihan No 15 block to demand justice for her son who died under mysterious circumstance in the joint custody of Army and police in the night of June 14-15.

She was joined in the protest by people of the locality and members of various organisations including AJYCP, Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti, KMSS, and Chutiya Satra Sanstha.

Army troops of Charaideo Field Regiment assisted by police from Borholla police station, in Titabar subdivision had picked up Jayanta Bora, a 25 year old youth from his house in the night of June 14.

He had been brought to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital where he was declared to be dead on June 15 morning.

Lila Bora told newspersons that she had lost trust in all kinds of probes as she had given statements to several investigative agencies and commission but justice was yet to be delivered to her son.

She further said that Revenue and Disaster Management minister Jogen Mohan, agriculture minister Atul Bora, Lok Sabha MP Topon Gogoi had all come to her house the next day and assured them that within seven days a fast track court would be instituted to try the case but nothing had come of that either.

The protesters said that they had lost confidence in the government machinery to deliver justice as the high level enquiry given by the government to one man commission Lalit Gogoi, director of Land Records and Survey, had heard public hearings on June 22, 23, 24 at the Borholla IB of PWD but even after two months the report was yet to be made public.

The protestors further said that though the investigation had been handed over to the CID, even before the investigation had been wrapped up, two of the suspended police officials, OC of Borholla police station Mintu Handique and ASI Gopal Doley had been reinstated and were working as usual.

The protestors said that their own investigation had revealed that Jayanta had not died in a mysterious manner but that it was a preplanned murder, however, the government was not giving any importance to their findings.