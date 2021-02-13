Death sentence to rapist welcomed in Hojai

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Feb 13: An awareness cum felicitation meet was organised by Jagriti Mahila Samity in association with Satynarayan Mandir Samity at the temple premises located at Shivbari in Hojai on Friday.

In the meet, both samitis welcomed the judgement delivered by the Hojai based court of the additional district and Sessions Judge (FTC) on February 10 last. Notably, the court pronounced death sentence to one accused namely Bikram Harijan alias Chandan who allegedly raped and killed a five year old girl near a jungle in Hojai on February 26, 2020.

In the meet, the members of the samitis thanked everyone who directly or indirectly stood with them for seeking justice for the aggrieved family members of the child. The members also honoured public prosecutor Amar Jyoti Saika, Laxman Chandra Das, Utpal Das and Biswajit Bhattacharya who represented the case in favour of them in the court.

Speaking on the occasion advocate Amarjyoti Saika said, “In order to cease crime in society, the society has to change and the change has to begin from individual efforts. The responsibility of guardians and teachers is of utmost importance, they have to inculcate right values and proper knowledge of the culture within the kids, right from childhood.”

Saika further appealed the mass to come together to promote peace and tranquillity in the society. The meeting concluded with the vote of thanks by Satynarayan mandir samity president Bishnu Sharma Gautam. Hundreds of Villagers along with parents of the deceased girl were also present in the meet. On the other hand, marwari samellan Hojai unit on Saturday through a statement, also welcomed the judgement.