Death toll rises to 58 in Darrang with 112 new cases 

HT Correspondent.

MANGALDAI, June 3: Till Wednesday, the death toll due to the second wave of Covid-19 in Darrang has gone up to 58.

On the other hand, a total of 112 fresh Covid positive cases have been detected on the day against conduct of 1,949 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). The average positivity rate is 5.75 percent and the cumulative figure of Covid positive in the district increased to 5,762.

Meanwhile, the newly built fourteen bedded ICU in Mangaldai Civil Hospital under PM care fund to deal with the situation has been formally opened for service and inaugurated by Mangaldai Loksabha MP Dilip Saikia in a hurriedly organised function on Tuesday night.

The inaugural function was also attended by many distinguished guests including Mangaldai legislator Basanta Das, Sipajhar legislator Paramananda Rajbongshi and Darrang deputy commissioner Prabhati Thaosen among others. It is expected that the same will fulfill the desperate need of the district to fight against emergency.