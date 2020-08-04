Declare Assam floods as national calamity: Cong

HT Correspondent

DEITHOR, Aug 3: Leaders and workers of Nilip Block Congress Committee (NBCC) staged a sit-in-protest here on Monday against BJP-led government for its false promises on floods and other issues.

NBCC president Rajen Engti said, “The BJP government has failed to fulfill its promises made during the parliamentary election in 2014 and assembly election in 2016. But now they have failed to deal with the flood situation in the state. Out of 33 districts, 31 have been affected by floods. People should be made aware of the situation for upcoming assembly election in 2021 and choose the right party for peace and development in our region.”

The protestors also raised slogans with holding placards that read ‘Declare Assam Flood a National Calamity’, ‘Make Special Budget for Assam Flood’, ‘BJP Should fulfil their promised on Assam Flood’, ‘Save Animals, Save Kaziranga’, ‘Save Rhino, Pride of Assam’ etc.

The protest concluded by burning the ‘promises’ of the BJP symbolically by writing them down on a piece of paper and torching it.

The programme was attended by Deithor Mandal Congress Committee president Rensing Teron, vice presidents Edwardson Teron, Mohen Engti and Daniel Terang, general secretaries Horensing Teron and Bhimson Rongpi.

A similar protest was also staged by the Bokajan Block Congress Committee (BBCC) at its Lakhijan office premises as ‘Pratarana Divas’. The protest was attended by BBCC president Budheswar Engti Kathar and secretary Ranjit Terang.