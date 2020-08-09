Decomposed body of Journalist recovered in Tinsukia

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Aug 8: A decomposed body of a web portal journalist was recovered from Jyotinagar area of Tinsukia on Saturday morning.

The journalist was identified as Bijen Deep of Tinsukia. His body was recovered from his rented office at Jyotinagar.

The journalist has been missing for the last three days. Tinsukia SP Siliditya Chetia said that they have recovered a body of a person on Saturday morning from his rented office.

“From preliminary investigation we came to know that the person Bijen Deep was working in a web portal and he was the owner of that web portal and operating his work from the rented flat at Jyotinagar area of Tinsukia. We have sent his body for post mortem,” Chetia said.

“It could be a murder but right now we cannot ascertain anything after the post-mortem report we can say. We are probing the incident,” Chetia said.

The deceased was a resident of Katchujan area of Tinsukia.

The journalist association of Assam condemned the incident and demanded for proper investigation into it. The journalist leaves behind his wife and two children along with a host of relatives.