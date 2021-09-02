Decorated officer to take charge of DG, BSF

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 1: Pankaj Kumar Singh, IPS took over the charge of director general of BSF on Tuesday. He is the 29th director general of Border Security Force, which is the largest Border Guarding Force of the world having strength of more than two lakh sixty-five thousand brave and dedicated men and women, protecting the international borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Pankaj Kumar Singh is an officer from the 1988 batch of the Indian Police Service of Rajasthan Cadre. His educational qualifications include BSc (Hons) Physics, LL.B, M.Phil, and PG Diploma in Business Administration from IIM Ahmedabad.

He has served in various capacities in his cadre including inspector general (Law and order), IG (Personnel), IG Jaipur Range, ADG Crime Branch & ADG Traffic. He has also served in the United Nations International Police Task Force in Bosnia. He had served in the Central Bureau of Investigation at the ranks of superintendent of police and dy inspector general. He had a successful stint in CRPF at the rank of inspector general (Ops) West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and New Delhi. In BSF he has served as ADG BSF Eastern Command and SDG (HR).

Pankaj Kumar Singh has been decorated with the UN Peace Medal (Bar), President Police Medal for distinguished service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. He has also been awarded with several DG’s discs and commendations.