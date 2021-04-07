 Dedicate yourself to the service of the people: Rio to party workers

PDA holds thanksgiving service on completion of 3 years in office

Dimapur, April 6: The ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA) government held a thanksgiving programme on completion of three years of governance in Nagaland at state banquet hall in the chief minister’s residential complex in Kohima on Tuesday.

Newly elected MLA H Chuba Chang of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party was also felicitated on the occasion. Chang was elected unopposed in the recent bye-election to the Noksen assembly constituency under Tuensang district.

In his address, chief minister Neiphiu Rio said the thanksgiving service was significant because it comes at the backdrop of the completion of three years of PDA Government. He said while progressive achievements were made in the past three years, the government has been bogged down with an entire year of battling the global pandemic.

He said the remaining two years of the government’s tenure is most crucial and important in fulfilling the promises of the manifestos and the common minimum programme.

Rio stated that there are several crucial and important issues that need to be faced but most important in the agenda is to deliver good governance under a spirit of transparency and justice. He added that efforts like the establishment of the Staff Selection Board, removal of VIP culture, improved e-governance and use of technology to combat governance challenges remain at the core of the government’s initiatives.

Rio congratulated Chang on being elected unopposed from Noksen constituency. He said Chang has been elected to Nagaland Assembly for fifth time.

He expressed his gratitude, especially the intending candidates, for abiding by the party principle of supporting the official candidate who was given the ticket.

Rio added that through it, an excellent precedent has been set and party discipline exemplified. He congratulated all those who played a contributing role in securing this uncontested victory.

Rio urged upon the ministers and other legislators and rank and file of the party organisations to rededicate towards the service of the people.

He reminded all that there is a need to make concrete efforts to ensure that the policies and programmes of the government reach the targeted sections in letter and spirit.

Rio said the people have enormous expectations from the government. “Our responsibility is to reach governance to the doorsteps of every household and each one of us must make sincere efforts towards realisation of this aspiration,” he stressed.

Deputy chief minister Y Patton, in his short speech, stated that the PDA government is committed to good governance and for all round development of the state. He congratulated the newly elected MLA Chang and expressed hoped that his vast experience in Naga politics will be valuable and help the PDA government to grow stronger and scale greater heights.