Defence secretary launches DGNCC digital forum

HT Correspondent

KOHIMA, Dec 24: The Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar launched the Director General National Cadet Corps (DGNCC) Digital Forum, on Thursday. This Digital Forum hosted on the DGNCC website, will provide a platform to National Cadet Corps cadets all over the country to share their experiences of various NCC activities.

Speaking at this event, the Defense Secretary said that this forum will help NCC cadets to share their experiences, opinions and suggestions on NCC training, social service and community development and sports & adventure activities and host of other issues related to National Security, National Integration and National Building, Dr Ajay Kumar also praised the contribution of more than one lakh NCC Cadets as the frontline Corona Warriors by executing various tasks in the fight against the pandemic during Exercise Yogdan. He further added that NCC imbibes the cadets with self-discipline, secular ideas, camaraderie and selfless service which motivate the cadets to excel in all spheres of life.

This NCC Digital Forum is a positive step towards digitization of NCC, in line with Digital India vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and will go a long way in providing a digital platform to the NCC cadets to share and disseminate their experiences and suggestions to other cadets and general public. Director General NCC Lt General Rajeev Chopra and other senior civil and military officials of the HQ DGNCC were also present on the occasion.