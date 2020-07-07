Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary to get national status

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 6: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday announced that the state government has decided to upgrade the Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary into a National Park.

The Dehing Patkai Elephant Reserve, which surrounds the Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary, was in the middle of a major controversy recently after the government gave preliminary approval to Coal India to mine it despite the PSU carrying out illegal mining inside the forest for 16 years.

Sonowal held a meeting with the officials of forest department at Brahmaputra State Guest House, where he directed the officials to take necessary steps to upgrade the Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary into National Park.

The chief minister also directed the forest department to prepare a draft notification and hold public hearing to take the views of local dwellers residing around the Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary.

He also instructed to prepare action plan for preserving the adjoining areas of the wildlife sanctuary and include the opinion of the public in the adjoining areas in the draft action plan.

Notably, Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary covers an area of 111.942 square kilometers.

The chief minister reiterated the state government commitment’s to preserve the national resources and environment of the state and highlighted Dehing Patkai’s role in maintaining forest cover in Assam. He also directed the forest department to take necessary action for up-grading Dehing Patkai into national park in consultation with Union environment and forest ministry.

It is to be mentioned that the total number of national parks in Assam would increase to six after the up-gradation of Dehing Patkai into a national park.

Notably, Golaghat-based senior journalist and environmentalist Apurba Ballav Goswami was the first person to raise his voice for announcement of Dehing-patkai as national park of the state.

Goswami expressed happiness at the news of announcement of Dehing Patkai as National Park on Monday.

In a letter to the chief minister on June 1, this year, Goswami advocated for announcement of 937 sq km are coving several wild life sanctuaries as National Park and world Heritage site.

“There are 50 species of wild animals, 300 species of birds, 40 species of reptiles, 155 species of butter fly, 35 species of aquatic life, 60 species of plants and 101 species of orchids are found in the area,” Goswami said in his letter.

The Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary is spread across 111.42 sq km, while the Dehing Patkai Elephant Reserve with 937 sq km of area surrounds the sanctuary in its periphery across Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

Though it was mining since 2003, Coal India Ltd (CIL) sought clearance in 2012 only, but it was rejected then. It applied again in 2019 for clearance of 98.59 hectares, out of which CIL was carrying out mining activities in 73 hectares.

In May, North Eastern Coalfields, a unit of CIL, had accepted that mining was going on since 2003 and claimed that it had applied for renewal of its lease in 2003, but the Assam government did not act upon this for a long time.

The Centre gave stage I forest clearance to the public sector undertaking (PSU) for 57.20 hectares in December 2019 with 28 conditions, including fines and action against responsible officers violating the Forest Conservation Act.

Accordingly, the Assam Forest Department in May slapped a penalty of Rs 43.24 crore on CIL for carrying out illegal mining activity inside the forest, which is termed as the Amazon of East, for 16 years since 2003.

In its last meeting in April, the Standing Committee of the National Board of Wild Life (NBWL) under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change recommended CIL’s proposal for legalising the illegal mining for approval provided it fulfils the 28 conditions.