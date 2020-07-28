Delay in appointment in Foreigners’Tribunal

Selected candidates stage protest in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, July 27: Seeking immediate appointment for all 1,600 candidates who have qualified for various posts in the 200 additional Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) established in Assam, the selected candidates staged a protest in Dibrugarh on Monday.

The irate candidates later sent a memorandum to chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal seeking his intervention on the matter.

On June 13, 2019, the state government had published an advertisement inviting applications from eligible candidates for filling up various posts of ministerial staff like stenographer, UDA cum accountant, LDA, bench assistant, typist, data entry operator and copyist.

Subsequently around 2.5 lakh candidates appeared for the tests which were held between August 11 to September 2 and the final results were declared on September 19.

Altogether 1, 600 candidates were declared successful by the state government. However, even after 10 months after the declaration of results, the state government is yet to notify their appointments plunging them into a state of despair.

“It has been more than 10 months since our results were declared but the state government has not notified anything regarding our appointment. It’s been a very difficult and uncertain phase for us. We have learnt from various sources that the decks have been cleared for setting up the 200 additional Foreigners’ Tribunal in all the 35 districts to hear appeals of over 19 lakh people who were not included in the NRC,” one of the selected candidates said.

“We are very much dissatisfied with the government because we have passed the examination but our appointment has been not happen,” said an agitated candidate.