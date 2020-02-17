Delhi poll result will not affect Assam elections: Himanta

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 17: Assam finance minister and convenor of North East Development Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday brushed aside the question that the Delhi elections would affect the BJP in the upcoming 2021 assembly elections in Assam saying that Assam elections did not affect Delhi nor would the Delhi elections, Assam.

Sarma was here on Monday to hold a meeting with workers of the saffron party at circuit House.

Sarma said that BJP was sure to win 100 seats and that the contest was mainly between BJP and Congress in the upcoming 2021 assembly elections.

Sarma dismissed any impact of anti-CAA movement in the upcoming Assam Assembly election in 2021.

“I don’t think that any movement of some organisations will impact the election. The contest will be between Congress and BJP. There will be no influence of any third party who is agitating,” Sarma said regarding the possibility of emergence of third front arising out of anti-CAA protest.

Sarma said that it would be dealt with if the need arose and that it was not known whether this third front would affect the prospects of the Congress or BJP.

“We will give the reply politically to the protesting organisations if they form a new political party and take part in the election,” Sarma said.

Claiming that development will be the key factor in the election, Sarma said, “Lot of works have been done in last three months including construction of roads, bridge and progress of medical colleges. Almost all the districts are getting a university, a medical or an engineering college.”

Meanwhile, one Rituraj Goswami was detained by the police for reportedly shouting anti-CAA slogans at Circuit House where Sarma was holding a meeting with a few party workers.

The youth whose house is at Pulibor reportedly is a student of Assam University, Silchar.

In another incident, Titabar AASU unit showed black flags to a cavalcade of BJP leaders and had a verbal spat with the supporters of BJP near the Deba Bora Memorial Club at Titabar in Jorhat district on Monday.

The cavalcade included Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa.

Titabar SDPO A Hojai said that the cavalcade had stopped near a railway crossing as the gate was closed and the students body had taken advantage to show black flags and shout against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

This had resulted in supporters of the BJP also retaliating verbally he further said.

The SDPO said that as soon as the cavalcade passed when the gates were opened, normalcy returned.

Titabar AASU secretary Amit Saikia said that they had protested in a democratic and peaceful manner by showing black flags.

Pradesh BJ P president Ranjeet Kumar Dass is here on the party’s Mission 100 in which the party is projecting a win of 100 BJP candidates in the 2021 assembly elections.

He visited Titabar which was won by three time chief minister from the Congress Tarun Gogoi and Mariani which has been retained twice by Congress legislator Rupjyoti Kurmi.

Dass admitted to news persons that tourism had been affected due to the anti-CAA protests and that investors had also verbally backed out from investing as well as some development works had been halted but now that the people were understanding what CAA was and that the Filmfare awards were held here,” he said.