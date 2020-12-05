Demand for ILP getting louder in Meghalaya, Guv moved 

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, Dec 4: In continuation with the ongoing agitation demanding the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya, the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organisation (CoMSO), a conglomeration of social groups, on Friday staged a sit-in demonstration at Malki ground in Shillong and other major towns of the state.

A delegation of CoMSO also met the governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan and sought his intervention by taking up the ILP issue with the Centre and to give his assent to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The sit-in demonstration was held at Malki Ground from 11 am to 3 pm.

“We have had a cordial meeting with the governor and he has assured us that he will be taking up this matter with the union home ministry. Meanwhile, the agitation will continue until ILP is implemented in Meghalaya,” CoMSO secretary Roykupar Synrem said.

“After today’s meeting with the governor, CoMSO will be sitting for another meeting in the next few days and we will take a decision on the series of agitation that will be taken up in the days to come.”

During the meeting with the governor, CoMSO also raised the issue regarding the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) Amendment Bill, 2020.

“He (governor) has assured to examine the matter and give his feedback at the earliest,” Synrem said.

CoMSO chairman Robertjune Kharjahrin said that it would be a good initiative if all the 60 MLAs go to Delhi and raise the demand with one voice before the Union government.

“All legislators of the state cutting across party affiliations should go together to Delhi and put pressure on the Central government to implement ILP in the state,” Kharjahrin said.

Meghalaya has been demanding the implementation of ILP for decades.

A resolution on ILP was unanimously passed in the State Assembly last year to urge the Central government to implement the ILP in the state.