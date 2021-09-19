Demand for Kuki Regional Council grows louder

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 18: Kuki tribe representatives of various organisations have staged a protest demonstration in front of Semson Sing Ingti Memorial Park here on Saturday demanding creation of Kuki Regional Council in Karbi Anglong through the signing of Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) with the Kuki armed groups under Suspension of Operation (SoO) with the Central government.

The members and leaders of Kuki Students Organisation (KSO), Kuki National Assembly (KNA), Kuki Women Union (KWU) and Kuki Gaonbura Association (KGBA) staged the demonstration with placards in hand.

They demanded that an MoS be signed with the two Kuki armed groups, namely Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) and United Kuki Defense Army (UKDA), who are now under SoO with the Central government and to bring final settlement to Kuki political aspirations within Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

The chairman of KGBA, Paolen Kipgen said, “The KNA has been demanding the creation of Kuki Regional Council in Karbi Anglong since 1992. 29 years have gone by but neither the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) nor the state government pay heed to our demand.”

He further said, “In 2012 the KRA and UKDA laid down arms and are undergoing peace negotiations with the government. But despite several rounds of talks no agreement came up. We would like to appeal to both the state and Central government to come up with an agreement with the KRA and UKDA for a Kuki Regional Council in Karbi Anglong.”

Later a memorandum was submitted to the chief minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma through the DC of Karbi Anglong, Ng. Chandra Dhwaj Singha.

The memorandum was submitted by president of KSO, Hausuanthana Swante and secretary, Paotinlien Haokip, president of KNA, Hechon Sitlhou, secretary, Lamminthang (Mimin) Chongloi, chairman of KGBA, Paolen Kipgen, general secretary, Tongsat Lhouvum, chairperson, KWU of Chinkim Singson and general secretary, Nancy Tuboi.