Demand for rehabilitation gets louder

Laika-Dodhia villagers storm Tinsukia DC office

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Jan 21: The protesters of Laika and Dodhia villages under Laika-Dodhia Rehabilitation Committee on Thursday staged protest in front of Tinsukia deputy commissioner’s office seeking rehabilitation of the villagers.

The protesters holding placards and banners hit the Tinsukia road seeking rehabilitation. To control the protesters police prevented them with barricade but some of the protesters broke down the barricade to enter into Tinsukia DC office.

“Our rehabilitation process has not started yet. For last several days we are protesting for the rehabilitation for 1480 families of Laika-Dodhia villages. The people are staying at the makeshift camp near Tinsukia DC office with many difficulties. Braving severe cold the people are staying at the camp. We need rehabilitation of our people at the earliest,” said Apio Taid, member of Laika and Dodhia Rehabilitation Committee.

Recently, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi visited the people of Laika and Dodhia at Tinsukia protest site and assured them of all help.

Takam Mising Parin Kebang (TMPK) Tinsukia assistant general secretary Ajay Doley said, “Till now government has not done anything for the rehabilitation of the Laika-Dodhia villagers. The people are suffering in the makeshift camp for last one month. We have given January 31, 2021 as deadline for the rehabilitation of the people if our demand would not met within the stipulated time then the people will rehabilitate themselves in Dibru-Saikhowa National Park.”

The two villages which are located inside the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park have been the settlement of families who were displaced by the great earthquake of 1950. Laika falls under Tinsukia district and Dodhia in adjoining Dibrugarh district.

The villagers who belong to the indigenous Mising tribe, mostly displaced people from Dhemaji and Dibrugarh districts have been residing in the two forest villages for last 70 years.

However since India’s Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 prohibits any kind of human settlement within a national park, no developmental has been carried out in the two villages.

On December 30, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal constituted a committee to final a logical and everlasting solution for the rehabilitation of the households of Laika and Dodhia villages. The chief minister asked environment and forest and revenue department for the permanent rehabilitation of the families by January 31.

For the rehabilitation of Dodhia, the government has proposed Lakhimpur’s Adhkhona-Adielani area under Harmoti range and for the rehabilitation of Laika, the government has given land at Namphai reserve forest.

Similarly, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) staged sit-in demonstration in Guwahati seeking rehabilitation of Laika and Dodhia people.