Demand for release of Akhil Gogoi gets louder

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, July 8: Members of the Jorhat district Committee of Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS) along with other organisations on Wednesday staged a demonstration demanding the release of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader Akhil Gogoi and others who have been jailed for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 in December last year.

SMSS is the student wing of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti.

SMSS president of the Jorhat district unit Bhairob Bora and secretary Dhanjit Baishya said that the organisation was also demanding proper treatment of Akhil Gogoi who has been ailing for the last few months.

Akhil Gogoi, the firebrand leader of KMSS, was arrested on December 12 at Jorhat for active participation in anti-CAA protests. He has been questioned by the NIA.

Bhoirab Bora said that Akhil Gogoi who was ailing for quite some time now should be released and be given proper treatment in a hospital.

The student organisation also demanded the release of Dharjya Konwar, Bittu Sonowal, Manas Konwar and Jawaharlal Nehru University student from Assam Devengana Kalita, all of who have been arrested and jailed for alleged involvement and fomenting unrest by protesting against CAA.

Activists of KMSS, Citizens’ Forum and Manab Aadhikar Sangram Samiti joined the protest by maintaining social distancing norms.