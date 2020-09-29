Democracy has been murdered in BTC: Mohilary

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 29: BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary termed that democracy has been murdered in BTR as the state government and election commission has not been taking any initiative to declare the council election dates yet. On Tuesday, BPF chief Mohilary said that citizens from all walks of life have been facing severe hardships due to the ongoing Governor’s Rule. He said, “Democracy must prevail in BTR and for the same early conduct of council elections is a must.” He further warned that protests and agitations would be continued to put pressure over the government and election commission for conducting the BTC elections within October.

On the BTR clause implementation, he said, “Implementation of the BTR accord clauses is with the state and union government, not with me. I do not want to comment anything on it.” He further affirmed, “There is no rift within BPF. Yes, there might have been a war of words among party leaders like Probin Boro, Kampa Borgoyary and Biswajit Daimary but I assure you that BPF is intact with all its integrity.”

Mohilary also urged upon all sections of citizens to participate in the democratic protests seeking early BTC council elections. Notably, the BPF protest entered its third day on Tuesday. A protest rally organised by the youth wing of BPF and Bodoland Students’ Union was carried out in Kokrajhar on Tuesday demanding early conduct of council elections. The rally started from BPF party office and traversed through JD Road to DC office Kokrajhar. A memorandum to the chief minister and election commission was also submitted for the same.

President of Kokrajhar district unit committee of Bodoland Students Union Derhasat Brahma also demanded early conduct of BTC council elections to uphold democracy in the BTR. He questioned that if the election commission can announce dates for Bihar assembly election amid the COVID-19 pandemic, then why the BTC election must be left out? He further accused the BJP led state government of playing the delay tactics over the council elections.