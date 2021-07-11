Demolish all illegal liquor dens within two days: Pijush directs police, excise officials in Sonitpur 

District administration asked not to refer Covid patients for home isolation
HT Correspondent
TEZPUR, July 10: State water resources minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday directed the police and excise officials of Sonitpur district to conduct joint raids and demolish all illegal liquor dens in the district within the next two days. He was chairing a review meeting of the Covid-19 situation of Sonitpur district at the conference hall of the deputy commissioner’s office on Saturday.
It may be noted that based on recent analysis and inputs from various sources about origins of Covid cases in the district, it was found that most of the cases were found to originate from illegal liquor dens, especially in Balipara and Jamugurihat
Asking the district administration officials to ensure strict enforcement of lockdown in the district, especially in rural areas, minister Pijush Hazarika asked the administration and health department officials to bring the situation under control within the next 10 days, through extensive testing, vaccination and creating containment zones in areas from where cases are reported. He also asked the circle officers to ensure that there are no cases of violation inside containment zones.
Moreover, he strictly directed the officials to ensure not a single Covid positive patient is allowed to remain in home isolation unless absolutely unavoidable. As on date there are only two patients in home isolation in Sonitpur district.
In view of the rising number of Covid positive cases in the district, the guardian minister directed the administration to open a separate Covid Care Centre exclusively for children in addition to the one already functioning at MCH Paruwa. MLA, Tezpur Prithiraj Rabha, principal secretary and guardian secretary for Sonitpur district, Rajesh Prasad, deputy commissioner Bhupesh Chandra Das, SP, Dhananjay Ghanawat, jt
Earlier, minister Pijush Hazarika visited the erosion-hit location at Karianai Nepali and took stock of the temporary restoration works at the area. He was accompanied by MLA Tezpur Prithiraj Rabha, DC Bhupesh Ch Das, SP Dhananjay Ghanawat and others.