Demow ATASU submits memo to MLA Sushanta Borgohain 

SIVASAGAR, July 10: Demow ATASU met Thowra MLA Sushanta Borgohain in his residence and submitted a memorandum with a 12-point charter of demands. Led by Sumit Kr Handique and Sourov Dihingi a, president and secretary respectively, the student unit demanded, preservation of the Ahom relics in Saraguwa, the first Ahom capital and Nitaipukhuri Suhungmung ma idam, preservation of Kamaldoi pool, erection of the first Ahom king Saulung Siu-ka-Pha statue in Demow Chariali, beginning the science stream in Demow College to cater to the need of the student community, completion of the Demow ITI, free coaching classes for the medical and engineering aspirants and competitive examinations, establishment of a BED college in Demow and completion of the Deroi-Bokota RCC bridge, free treatment for the poor in Saulung Siu-Ka-Pha Multi-Specialty Hospital, improvement of Demow Model Hospital and solving the erosion problem of Dehing river, among other things.