Demow girl registers name in International Book of Records

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, September 20: Bagmita Dutta who hails from Demow Santipur and daughter of Monu Mohan (Bubu) Dutta and Madhurima Dutta and a student of Class 10 at Demow Lambudar Borgohain Sankardev Bidya Niketan School achieved the world record by painting on a rice grain of human holding the Indian National Flag in under 3 minutes and brought laurels to Assam and her district. Her parents were elated at her achievement. Bagmita made the smallest painting of a human holding the Indian National Flag on a rice grain of size (0.4X 0.3) in 3 minutes. The award carries a certificate and a medal. For making the painting Bagmita Dutta used a needle and a safety pin for precision.